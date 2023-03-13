WBC roundup: Israel rallies to defeat Nicaragua in Pool D opener

[1/4] Mar 12, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Israel third baseman Garrett Stubbs (21) hits a two-run double during the eighth inning against Nicaragua at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports















March 13 - Garrett Stubbs delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and right-hander Dean Kremer pitched four scoreless innings as Israel rallied for a 3-1 victory over Nicaragua in its opener of Pool D play on Sunday in Miami.

Held scoreless through seven innings, Israel's three-run eighth included a game-tying RBI single from Spencer Horwitz. Five Israel pitchers held Nicaragua to four hits and had 12 strikeouts, with Robert Stock pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.

Steven Leyton had an RBI double in the fifth inning for Nicaragua (0-2), while right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in the eighth inning.

Canada 18, Great Britain 8 (7 innings)

Tyler O'Neill went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs to help Canada defeat Great Britain by way of the mercy rule as the teams combined to score the most runs in a World Baseball Classic game in Phoenix.

All nine batters in the starting lineup had at least one RBI for Canada, which tied the record for most runs by a single club in the Classic. Edouard Julien went deep, as did Owen Caissie, who drove in three runs. Jacob Robson went 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

For Great Britain, Harry Ford hit a three-run homer and Darnell Sweeney had two hits and an RBI.

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Salvador Perez went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs as Venezuela stayed unbeaten at 2-0 in Pool D.

Perez, the 11-year veteran of the Kansas City Royals, homered and doubled twice for Venezuela, which scored seven runs in the first two innings combined. Starter Pablo Lopez struck out six in 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits.

Eddie Rosario homered and drove in two runs for Puerto Rico, which fell to 1-1. Jose Berrios took the loss, surrendered six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks in just one inning.

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

Alex Hall homered, tripled and drove in four runs as Australia improved to 3-1 and clinched a spot in the WBC quarterfinals.

Hall hit a solo home run in the first inning, then tripled in two runs during the Aussies' three-run eighth inning. Australia broke from a 1-1 tie and scored seven runs over the final three innings. Logan Wade doubled home two runs in the seventh.

Marek Chlup had two hits and two RBIs for the Czechs, who fell to 1-3. Marek Minarik (1-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. Starter Martin Schneider gave up a run, a hit and a walk in 5 1/3 innings.

Daniel McGrath (1-0), Australia's third pitcher, picked up the win despite surrendering two runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out three.

South Korea 22, China 2 (5 innings)

South Korea set a WBC record for runs scored in a mercy-rule victory over China in the finale of Pool B play in Tokyo. The previous record was 18.

By the time the first pitch was thrown, both teams knew they had been eliminated from advancing in the tournament. But South Korea still had plenty to prove and put up two runs in the first inning, two in the second, eight in the third, six in the fourth and four more in the fifth inning to end the game after five innings.

Ha-Seong Kim and Kunwoo Park both blasted grand slams, Jung Hoo Lee had two hits and drove in three, and Hyseong Kim had three RBIs and scored three times.

The South Koreans had 20 hits and benefited from 10 walks. China managed just four hits.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.