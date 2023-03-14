WBC roundup: Juan Soto, Dominican Republic top Nicaragua

[1/4] Mar 13, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Great Britain outfielder Jaden Rudd hits a two run double in the fifth inning against Colombia during the World Baseball Classic at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports















March 14 - San Diego Padres star Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs from the leadoff spot to help the Dominican Republic earn its first victory of the World Baseball Classic, defeating Nicaragua 6-1 in Pool D play Monday in Miami.

Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros started and pitched four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and just two hits and a walk for the Dominican Republic (1-1).

Soto scored on a fielding error in the top of the first and homered in the sixth, while Padres teammate Manny Machado and Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox each added two hits and an RBI.

Elian Miranda drove in Steven Leyton on a single in the eighth to help Nicaragua (0-3) avoid the shutout.

Great Britain 7, Colombia 5

Jaden Rudd hit the go-ahead two-run double as the Brits rallied past Colombia in Pool C action in Phoenix.

After Great Britain (1-2) plated three runs in the fourth to knot the game 3-3, Rudd drove in Nick Ward and Darnell Sweeney to break the tie. Harry Ford added a solo homer and Ian Gibaut of the Cincinnati Reds gave up two runs in the top of the ninth before finishing up a two-inning save.

Dayan Frias hit a two-run single for Colombia (1-1), and Dilson Herrera had a solo homer in the ninth.

