WBC roundup: Venezuela stays unbeaten in Pool D

March 15 - Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez smacked a two-run single to put Venezuela up for good in a 4-1 win over Nicaragua in Pool D play of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday in Miami.

Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians tied the game 1-1 with a single preceding Suarez's hit, and Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles went on to add an RBI double for Venezuela (3-0). Jose Alvarado of the Philadelphia Phillies struck out two in the ninth for the save as six Venezuelan pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

Steven Leyton hit an RBI groundout for the lone run for Nicaragua (0-4), which will not advance out of Pool D. The Nicaraguans left eight on base and batted 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Otto Lopez of the Toronto Blue Jays hit a three-run home run and starter Noah Skirrow struck out five batters over five scoreless innings as Canada shut out Colombia in Pool C action at Phoenix.

Lopez also tripled and scored on Owen Caissie's RBI single in the eighth inning for Canada (2-1). Bo Naylor added a run-scoring single while Skirrow combined with three relievers to limit Colombia to five hits.

Oscar Mercado of the St. Louis Cardinals had two of the hits for Colombia (1-2).

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0 (7 innings)

The San Diego Padres' Manny Machado homered and drove in three runs as the Dominicans routed the Israelis in Miami to set up an elimination game against Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The game ended when a two-run double from Jean Segura of the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning pushed the lead to 10 runs, leading to the mercy rule being invoked.

The Dominican Republic (2-1) and Puerto Rico (2-1) will square off in Miami for a berth in the quarterfinals from Pool D. Venezuela (3-0) will get the pool's other quarterfinal spot regardless of its Wednesday result against now-eliminated Israel (1-2).

The Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez added two RBIs for the Dominican Republic on Tuesday. The Pittsburgh Pirates' Roansy Contreras got the win after throwing 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball. He struck out four without issuing a walk.

Toronto Blue Jays minor-leaguer Spencer Horwitz had Israel's lone hit, a third-inning single.

Mexico 2, Great Britain 1

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Taijuan Walker struck out eight in four scoreless innings as Mexico pulled out a win over Great Britain in Phoenix.

The result sets up a Wednesday showdown between Mexico (2-1) and Canada (2-1), with the winner advancing out of Pool C to the quarterfinals. Great Britain (1-3) was eliminated from contention.

The United States (2-1) would claim the other quarterfinal berth from Pool C if it beats Colombia (1-2) on Wednesday. If Colombia defeats the United States, those two teams and the Mexico-Canada loser would all finish 2-2, and the overall-run-differential tiebreaker would determine which team advances.

Former St. Louis Cardinals minor-leaguer Alexis Wilson drove in Mexico's runs with singles in the second and seventh inning. Chicago Cubs minor-leaguer BJ Murray Jr. had an RBI single for Great Britain in the sixth inning.

