Weah gives U.S. 1-0 halftime lead against Wales

[1/3] Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - United States v Wales - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Timothy Weah of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch















AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 21 (Reuters) - United States winger Timothy Weah scored with a finish his illustrious father would have been proud of to give his side a deserved 1-0 halftime lead over Wales in their World Cup Group B clash at a raucous Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Monday.

The son of former World Player of the Year George Weah timed his run perfectly to beat the offside trap, before collecting a beautifully weighted pass from Christian Pulisic and slipping the ball past goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey after 36 minutes.

Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.