Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Weightlifting-Brazil's Figueiredo cleared to compete at Games

2 minute read

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian weightlifter Natasha Rosa Figueiredo was cleared on Thursday to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after having served a suspension following a minor anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who is due to compete on Saturday in the 49kg category, had tested positive twice this year for a banned substance.

Further analysis showed food supplements consumed regularly by her revealed the presence of hydrochlorothiazide, despite the supplement labels containing no reference of any prohibited substance, CAS said.

"Considering all the circumstances, including the fact that the athlete had failed to list the food supplement on her doping control forms, the Sole Arbitrator concluded that a minor ADRV had been established and determined that the athlete be suspended for one month," CAS said.

She had already served a provisional suspension of longer than one month that ended on July 1, thus making her eligible to compete in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Olympics officially open on Friday.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 9:57 AM UTCOpening ceremony director fired on Tokyo Games eve over Holocaust joke

Tokyo Olympics organisers have fired the opening ceremony director on the eve of the event after reports emerged of a past joke he had made about the Holocaust, while media said former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a strong advocate of the Games, would also not attend.

SportsSporting moments to look out for at Tokyo 2020
SportsSoftball-Japan, U.S. off to 2-0 start as action wraps in Fukushima
SportsMLB roundup: Rays earn walk-off win over Orioles
SportsOlympics Flagbearers to send messages of equality and justice at opening ceremony