Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 64kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Maude Charron of Canada celebrates after a lift. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Maude Charron won the gold medal in the women's 64kg weightlifting event with a combined lift of 236kg at Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Italy's Giorgia Bordignon took the silver medal and Taiwan's Wen-Huei Chen the bronze.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Junko Fujita, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.