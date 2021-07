Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Men's 67kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Chen Lijun of China celebrates after a lift. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - China's Lijun Chen won the gold medal in the men's 67kg weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Colombia's Luis Javier Mosquera Lozano took the silver and Italy's Mirko Zanni the bronze.

Reporting by Junko Fujita and Ece Toksabay, editing by Ed Osmond

