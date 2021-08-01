Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Weightlifting-Ecuador's Barrera wins gold in women's 76 kg event

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 76kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador celebrates after a lift. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ecuador's Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera won gold medal in the women's 76 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, while United States' Katherine Nye won silver.

Dajomes Barrera lifted a total weight of 263 kg, considerably more than Nye's total of 249 kg.

Mexico's Aremi Fuentes Zavala took bronze.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:00 PM UTCTokyo sizzles, tempers flare in boxing, Biles withdraws again

Tokyo sizzled on Sunday with temperatures soaring on the athletics track as the world waited to see who would fill Usain Bolt's shoes in the most wide-open Olympic 100 metres final in years.

SportsAthletics-Italian Jacobs wins men's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics
SportsEXCLUSIVE Olympics-Belarusian athlete says she was taken to airport to go home after criticising coaches
SportsAthletics-Venezuela's Rojas smashes women's triple jump world record to take gold
SportsOlympics Gymnastics-Skinner delays departure from Tokyo to win silver