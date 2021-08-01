Weightlifting-Ecuador's Barrera wins gold in women's 76 kg event

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 76kg - Group A - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador celebrates after a lift. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Ecuador's Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera won gold medal in the women's 76 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, while United States' Katherine Nye won silver.

Dajomes Barrera lifted a total weight of 263 kg, considerably more than Nye's total of 249 kg.

Mexico's Aremi Fuentes Zavala took bronze.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Hugh Lawson

