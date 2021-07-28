Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Weightlifting- Indonesian lifter matches Olympic record in surprise session

2 minute read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Rahmat Erwin Abdullah matched the Olympic record by lifting 190kg in clean&jerk at Tokyo 2020, in a surprise early session where athletes with lower weight entries compete.

Abdullah, who was only selected to represent Asia along with China, Japan, and South Korea in the Tokyo Olympics last month, told Reuters that the lift was "easy."

"190 was pretty easy. I wanted to try 195, and maybe even 200 in my last attempt, but I have an injury in my right thigh," a jubilant Abdullah said.

Speaking at the Tokyo International Forum, the men's 73kg lifter, who snatched 152, registering a total 342, said he was excited to see if it would be enough to secure a medal when the next session pans out.

"Due to the pandemic, I have been living in the training compound for almost 18 months. I eat and sleep and train in the same venue. I hope my efforts will result in a medal today."

Weightlifting competitions are made of two sessions, Group A and Group B, on the same day. Group B sessions take place earlier and feature athletes who have registered lighter weights.

The Group A session will host world record holder Zhiyong Shi from China. He holds the record in all three categories, the snatch, the clean&jerk and the total, with 169kg, 198kg and 363kg, respectively.

Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:55 AM UTCBiles out of next Tokyo event, sharpening focus on mental health at Games

Gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said, a day after she shocked the world by pulling out of the team event and put a sharp focus on mental health at the Games.

SportsObama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner
SportsAthletics-Seeing's not believing - how doping has tainted athletics
SportsOLYMPICS Gymnastics-'The Fighting Four' step up to win for Biles
SportsHockey-Netherlands, Britain breeze to wins in women's hockey