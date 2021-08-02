Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Weightlifting-Wang wins China's sixth gold

1 minute read
1/2

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Weightlifting - Women's 87kg - Medal Ceremony - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Gold medalist Wang Zhouyu of China reacts. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wang Zhouyu won the women's 87 kg class on Monday to give China its sixth gold medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old lifted a combined weight of 270 kg, a comfortable seven kilograms more than Ecuador's Tamara Salazar who took silver with 263 kg.

Dominican Republic's Crismery Santana claimed bronze with 256 kg.

Wang was not fully satisfied with her performance.

"I wanted to lift 10 kilograms more," Wang told reporters through an interpreter. "I lost to myself in this competition."

Asked about China's dominance in gold medals in the weight lifting event in Tokyo, Wang said her team always tried to show the power of their country.

"We become stronger by competing together," she said.

Wang led after completing a lift of 120 kg at her third attempt in the snatch following an unexpected failure at 115 kg on her first attempt.

In the clean and jerk, she failed in a bid to lift 160 kg to break her record set at the 2019 world championships.

Reporting by Junko Fujita, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 9:18 AM UTCIOC looking into gesture by Saunders, Belarusian sprinter enters Polish embassy

Political tension played out around a Belarusian sprinter at the Tokyo Games on Monday while organisers said they were looking into a gesture by U.S. shot putter Raven Saunders, a potential breach of rules banning protests on medal podiums.

SportsSoccer-U.S women stunned in semi-final loss to Canada
SportsOlympics-Gymnastics-Biles to compete in balance beam final
SportsGymnastics-Carey wins floor gold to make amends for vault flop
SportsVolleyball-U.S. beat Italy in full-set battle despite Thompson's absence