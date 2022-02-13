Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Manchester City Academy Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 13, 2022 Manchester City's Caroline Weir celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Caroline Weir struck a superb late winner as Manchester City beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women's Super League to keep alive their slender title hopes on Sunday.

Weir, on as a substitute, looked up and chipped United's England goalkeeper Mary Earps from 25 metres in the 81st minute to finally reward City's domination of the derby.

It also continued her remarkable record against United as she has now scored in all three home Super League games against them since City were promoted.

City had created the better chances with Lauren Hemp wasting one opportunity and Jess Park denied by the woodwork.

Victory put City fifth, eight points behind leaders Arsenal and two behind third-placed United.

Tottenham can move above United if they win at bottom side Birmingham City later on Sunday.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.