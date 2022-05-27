We'll always have Paris, Saville consoles husband after defeats

Mar 10, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Daria Saville (AUS) reacts after winning a point in her first round match against Shuai Zhang (CHN) on day 4 at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - The French Open was not kind on Friday to the Saville household with Australians Daria and Luke eliminated from their competitions but the pair will always have Paris, Daria said.

Saville, ranked 127th in the world, lost her third round singles match in straight sets to Martina Trevisan on Court 14 just as Luke was being eliminated from the doubles tournament second round on Court 8.

"I know, he lost. I was almost like, I didn't cry after my match, but then I asked my coach..., he's like, Oh, he lost," Saville told a news conference. "And I'm like, Oh, this is a shit day. That's okay.

"At least we are here together. Apart from tennis, we are in Paris, it's still a good life and I can't complain."

Luke Saville and doubles partner Jordan Thompson lost in three sets to Belgian pair Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.

