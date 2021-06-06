Wesley brace helps Palmeiras to 3-1 win over Chapecoense

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Chapecoense - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - June 6, 2021 Palmeiras' Wesley celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Wesley scored a first-half double as Palmeiras condemned newly promoted Chapecoense to their second successive defeat in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday.

Wesley scored in the seventh and 42nd minutes, the second a superb solo effort, either side of a header from Luiz Adriano.

Busanello scored a free kick for Chapecoense 10 minutes into the second half but they could not mount an effective comeback.

The result leaves Chapecoense bottom of the 20-team Serie A after two games, while Palmeiras moved into seventh with three points.

