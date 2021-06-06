Sports
Wesley brace helps Palmeiras to 3-1 win over Chapecoense
Wesley scored a first-half double as Palmeiras condemned newly promoted Chapecoense to their second successive defeat in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday.
Wesley scored in the seventh and 42nd minutes, the second a superb solo effort, either side of a header from Luiz Adriano.
Busanello scored a free kick for Chapecoense 10 minutes into the second half but they could not mount an effective comeback.
The result leaves Chapecoense bottom of the 20-team Serie A after two games, while Palmeiras moved into seventh with three points.
