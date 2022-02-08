West Ham condemn Zouma for kicking his cat

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - West Ham United have condemned the actions of defender Kurt Zouma after a video emerged of him kicking his pet cat.

The 27-year-old France international has apologised after the video showed him slapping the cat and kicking it across the floor. He is also seen throwing shoes at the animal and chasing it around the room.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated," the Premier League club said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

Zouma said it was an isolated incident.

"I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video.

"I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and cherished by our entire family. This behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

The video has caused outrage with animal charity the RSPCA saying it could investigate the matter.

"This is a very upsetting video. It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise," a spokesperson said.

"We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare."

The Metropolitan Police said they would not be investigating the incident.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.