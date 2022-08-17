West Ham sign German defender Kehrer from PSG

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain Players arrive at the Ooredoo Training Centre, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, France - July 11, 2022 Paris St Germain's Thilo Kehrer arrives at the Ooredoo Training Centre REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

Aug 17 (Reuters) - West Ham United have signed defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris St Germain with the Germany international signing a four-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported West Ham paid an initial fee of around 10 million pounds ($12.07 million) for the 25-year-old who made 34 appearances for PSG in all competitions last season.

Kehrer is capable of playing either as a centre back or as a full back while he has also been deployed as a defensive midfielder.

"He's a talented player, who can play in a number of defensive positions, adding strength and depth to our current options," West Ham boss David Moyes said in a statement.

Kehrer has also been a regular starter for Germany ever since Hansi Flick took over the national team last year.

"This is the best league in the world and I'm excited about coming to play in the Premier League," Kehrer said.

"I talked to the manager and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club. My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham."

Kehrer is West Ham's sixth signing since the close season after defender Nayef Aguerd, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, centre forward Gianluca Scamacca, winger Maxwel Cornet and midfielder Flynn Downes.

Aguerd, who joined the club in a 30 million pounds deal, was forced to undergo ankle surgery after sustaining an injury in their pre-season friendly against Rangers last month. read more

West Ham are 19th in the Premier League standings after defeats in their opening two games of the season. They next play Danish side Viborg in the first leg of the Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8283 pounds)

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

