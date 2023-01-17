West Indies recall fast bowler Gabriel for Zimbabwe tests















Jan 17 (Reuters) - West Indies have recalled fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican for the two-test series in Zimbabwe, the country's cricket board said on Tuesday.

CWI named a 15-member squad for the series, which will begin with the first test on Feb. 4 followed by the second on Feb. 12.

Gabriel, who has taken 161 wickets in 56 tests, returns to the test squad for the first time since November 2021.

Jayden Seales is unavailable after knee surgery while Anderson Phillip is injured, the board added.

Squad:

Craigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican

