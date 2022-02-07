1 minute read
White House: China's use of Uyghur athlete should not distract from abuses
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that China's use of a Uyghur athlete to carry the Olympic torch cannot be a distraction from Chinese human rights abuses and genocide committed against the Uyghurs.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter
