White House: China's use of Uyghur athlete should not distract from abuses

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki faces reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that China's use of a Uyghur athlete to carry the Olympic torch cannot be a distraction from Chinese human rights abuses and genocide committed against the Uyghurs.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Porter

