China's Peng Shuai practises at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it is concerned about reports that Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai went missing and joined calls for Beijing to provide proof of the tennis star's whereabouts.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

