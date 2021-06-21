Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House says judicial decision reflects that NCAA student athletes should not be exploited

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on Monday reflects that student athletes from the National Collegiate Athletic Association should not be exploited.

Siding with student-athletes, the U.S. Supreme ruled against the NCAA in the organization's bid to maintain limits on education-related compensation for them that critics have said help maintain the fiction of amateurism in college sports.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington

