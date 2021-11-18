White House says U.S. concerned about abuses in China's Xinjiang region

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, on her first day back after testing positive for COVID-19, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday that U.S. consideration of a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is driven by concerns about human rights practices in Xinjiang province.

"There are areas that we do have concerns: human rights abuses," Psaki told reporters. "We have serious concerns."

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

