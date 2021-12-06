White House: U.S. will not send officials to Beijing Olympics

FILE PHOTO: The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will not send an official delegation to the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing in objection to China's practices on human rights, the White House confirmed on Monday.

U.S. athletes will attend the games and have the U.S. government's full support, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason

