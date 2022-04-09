White says 'massive privilege' to be England's second-highest scorer

April 9 (Reuters) - England women's forward Ellen White said it is a "massive privilege" after she became the country's second-highest scorer of all time with her 50th goal on Friday, surpassing Bobby Charlton and Harry Kane on the list.

White scored in the 41st minute of England's 10-0 thrashing of North Macedonia in their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier. read more

The 32-year-old is three goals short of Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

"Obviously it's a massive privilege. It's a dream for me to play for England," White said.

"For me, it's about any way that I can contribute to the team so obviously I'm delighted to get on the scoresheet but for me it's all about the team, winning and getting to the World Cup. But it's an incredible feeling to be amongst those amazing players."

England topped Group D with a perfect record of 21 points from seven matches. They have scored a staggering 63 goals and conceded none ahead of their meeting with Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday.

