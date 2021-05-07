The World Health Organization hopes the Olympics can go ahead in Japan this summer, but there must be an assessment to determine how best to manage risks from COVID-19 pandemic, the chief of the WHO's emergencies programme said on Friday.

"It is our hope that the Olympics can occur," Mike Ryan told a briefing, describing the Japanese authorities as "highly competent" to make decisions on how to stage the Games while avoiding social mixing that would spread the virus.

