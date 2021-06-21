Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WHO says plans fresh talks with organisers, IOC ahead Tokyo Games

A general view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform are seen in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan June 21, 2021. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

GENEVA, June 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will confer this week with Japan's Olympics organisers and the International Olympic Committee again on risk assessment and management of the Tokyo Games due to start on July 23, a senior WHO expert said on Monday.

Up to 10,000 domestic spectators will be allowed in Tokyo 2020 venues, Olympics organisers said on Monday, a decision that cuts against the recommendation of medical experts who said holding the event without fans was the least risky option. read more

Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, told a news conference that screening and ventilation were among issues to be discussed. "What we are glad of is the incidence rates have fallen persistently over last week (in Japan)."

