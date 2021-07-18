Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wild re-sign F Joseph Cramarossa to two-year, two-way contract

Apr 1, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Joseph Cramarossa (56) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) vie for the puck during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Locher/The Associated Press via USA TODAY Network )

2021-07-18 16:41:43 GMT+00:00 - The Minnesota Wild re-signed forward Joseph Cramarossa to a two-year, two-way contract on Sunday.

The deal announced by general manager Bill Guerin is for $750,000 in the NHL in both 2021-22 and 2022-23 and for $170,000 and $182,500, respectively, at the AHL level.

Cramarossa, 28, had one assist and 15 penalty minutes in four games with the Wild this season, his first NHL action since the 2016-17 campaign.

He tallied 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 60 penalty minutes in 59 games that season with the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks.

The Wild signed the Toronto native as a free agent last October. Cramarossa was originally a third-round pick by the Ducks in 2011.

