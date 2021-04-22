The Minnesota Wild signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year contract extension worth $5.1 million Thursday evening.

Hartman, 26, will earn an average of $1.7 million per season as part of the new deal, which runs through the 2023-24 campaign. He has played 40 games with the Wild this season, tallying six goals, 12 assists and 25 penalty minutes.

In 354 career games, Hartman has 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists) and 312 penalty minutes. He has played for four teams including the Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers.

Hartman also has two goals and one assist in 17 career playoff games.

