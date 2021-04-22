Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wild sign Ryan Hartman to 3-year extension

Reuters
The Minnesota Wild signed forward Ryan Hartman to a three-year contract extension worth $5.1 million Thursday evening.

Hartman, 26, will earn an average of $1.7 million per season as part of the new deal, which runs through the 2023-24 campaign. He has played 40 games with the Wild this season, tallying six goals, 12 assists and 25 penalty minutes.

In 354 career games, Hartman has 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists) and 312 penalty minutes. He has played for four teams including the Wild, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers.

Hartman also has two goals and one assist in 17 career playoff games.

