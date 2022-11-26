Willemse stars as Springboks beat stuttering England 27-13















LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Africa half-backs Damian Willemse and Faf de Klerk put England to the sword on Saturday with a relentless drum beat of drop goals, penalties and try assists in a 27-13 victory, that ended the hosts' patchy autumn series on a downer.

Tries for Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth helped the visitors repeat their 2019 World Cup final victory over England as the Springboks feasted on ill-discipline from the home side although it was the visitors who finished a man short.

Thomas du Toit was red-carded as the game entered the final quarter for shoulder-charging England's Luke Cowan-Dickie but despite a try for Henry Slade there was to be no miracle comeback like they managed last week against the All Blacks.

After the feel-good factor of that late draw, Saturday's performance could have been designed to torment the Twickenham crowd with everything they have come to despise about latter-day Eddie Jones era England - misfiring attack, ill discipline, mistakes. South Africa meanwhile were excellent.

De Klerk was driven off the field on the motorised stretcher after sustaining a late knock, having tormented England all day with his usual relentless harrying as the visitors scored a hatful of penalties and conversions in a one-sided game.

