Williams knocked out in French Open fourth round by Rybakina

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her fourth round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

American Serena Williams was knocked out in the fourth round of the French Open by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on Sunday, losing 6-3 7-5 to the 21st seed.

Williams, 39, was below her best as her wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title went on.

Rybakina held her nerve superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final, sealing victory as Williams struck a backhand return out.

