Williams knocked out in French Open fourth round by Rybakina
American Serena Williams was knocked out in the fourth round of the French Open by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina on Sunday, losing 6-3 7-5 to the 21st seed.
Williams, 39, was below her best as her wait for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title went on.
Rybakina held her nerve superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final, sealing victory as Williams struck a backhand return out.
