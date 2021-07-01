Wimbledon day four

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2021 General view as line judges are seen on court 12 REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Highlights of day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

1104 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the fourth day of Wimbledon began on time under mostly sunny conditions, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).

Competing in the second round, German fourth seed Alexander Zverev started his match against American Tennys Sandgren on Court Two and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova began her match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic on Court Three.

World number one Ash Barty and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are also in action later, both playing their matches on Centre Court.

READ MORE:

Gasquet relishing Wimbledon date with 'classic' Federer read more

Murray pulls off Oscar-winning performance to keep alive Wimbledon dreams read more

Don't write off Serena yet, says Wilander read more

Venus follows Serena out of Wimbledon read more

Fourth seed Kenin dumped out in second round read more

Wimbledon welcomes Kyrgios back from couch life to court life read more

Djokovic on a mission as he glides past Anderson read more

Andreescu fails to break Wimbledon jinx in heavy loss to Cornet read more

Svitolina battles past Van Uytvanck in Wimbledon opener read more

Wimbledon order of play on Thursday read more

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.