Wimbledon day four
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):
1120 BADOSA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND
Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over Romania's Irina Bara to reach the third round, where she will face either Petra Kvitova or Ana Bogdan.
1010 BAUTISTA AGUT WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 17th seed, became the third player to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 following the withdrawals of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter. "I hope to come back soon."
1000 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
READ MORE:
Spaniard Bautista Agut latest to pull out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19 read more
'Fighter' Gauff using Roe v. Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon read more
Wimbledon order of play on Thursday read more
Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams read more
Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia read more
Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war read more
Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis read more
Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams win read more
Pressure? What pressure? says defiant Raducanu after defeat read more
Venus Williams to team up with Jamie Murray on Wimbledon return read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.