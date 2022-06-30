Wimbledon day four

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2022 General view of Romania's Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in action during their first round doubles match against Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

1120 BADOSA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND

Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over Romania's Irina Bara to reach the third round, where she will face either Petra Kvitova or Ana Bogdan.

1010 BAUTISTA AGUT WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 17th seed, became the third player to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 following the withdrawals of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic.

"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter. "I hope to come back soon."

1000 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad Editing by Toby Davis

