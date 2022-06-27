Wimbledon day one

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 27, 2022 Court staff adjust the height of the net before the start of play REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Highlights on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT):

1040 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Play on all outside courts was suspended due to rain.

Britain's ninth seed Cameron Norrie is playing Spaniard Pablo Andujar and took the first set 6-0, while third seed Casper Ruud is 3-2 up against Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on Kwon Soon-woo in the first match on Centre Court at 1230 GMT. Women's third seed Ons Jabeur faces Mirjam Bjorklund on Court One at the same time.

1008 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

