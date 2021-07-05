Wimbledon day seven

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2021 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her fourth round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Highlights of day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT):

1005 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the seventh day of Wimbledon began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).

The grasscourt Grand Slam's last "Manic Monday" began with seventh seed Iga Swiatek's fourth-round clash against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Court Two.

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic faces Chile's Cristian Garin on Centre Court later, while American teenager Coco Gauff and 20-times Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are also in action.

