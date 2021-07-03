Wimbledon day six

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2021 Canada's Denis Shapovalov shakes hands with Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning their third round match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Highlights of day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

1035 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Rain forced players off with Aliaksandra Sasnovich leading former champion Angelique Kerber 5-1 on Court Two and seventh seed Matteo Berrettini locked 3-3 with Aljaz Bedene on Court Three. Organisers said there will be no play on all outside courts before 1130 GMT.

1006 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the sixth day of Wimbledon began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

American teenager Coco Gauff will look to move into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time when she takes on Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Centre Court, while top seed Ash Barty is up against Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Eight-times champion Roger Federer, who will face Britain's Cameron Norrie, is also in action, along with second seed Daniil Medvedev who will take on 2017 finalist Marin Cilic.

