Wimbledon day three

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Highlights of day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):
1104 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY
Play on the third day of Wimbledon began on time under cloudy conditions, with the temperature hovering around 15 degree Celsius (59°F).
Canadian fifth seed Bianca Andreescu started her opening match against France's Alize Cornet on Court Two and Italy's Matteo Berrettini began his first-round clash with Argentine Guido Pella on Court Three.
World number one Novak Djokovic, twice champion Andy Murray and Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka are also in action later, all playing their second-round matches on Centre Court.
