Wimbledon day two

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Great Britain's Dan Evans in action during his first round match against Spain's Feliciano Lopez REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Highlights of day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1130 PLISKOVA OVERCOMES ZIDANSEK, JABEUR THROUGH

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova began her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. The Czech eighth seed was joined in the second round by Ons Jabeur, who beat Rebecca Peterson 6-2 6-1.

Greece's Maria Sakkari, returning to action for the first time since her French Open semi-final defeat, powered past Aranxta Rus of the Netherlands 6-1 6-1 in 49 minutes.

READ MORE:

Murray survives big wobble to win on Wimbledon return read more

Djokovic avoids shock as Centre Court comes back to life read more

Swiatek swats aside Hsieh to make strong start at Wimbledon read more

Muguruza feeds off crowd energy in first-round romp read more

COVID-19 bubble makes it really tiring, says beaten Tsitsipas read more

Day one Centre Court slot should not be for men only, says Djokovic read more

American Stephens knocks 10th seed Kvitova out of Wimbledon read more

Injured Halep pulls out of Tokyo Games after Wimbledon withdrawal read more

Suarez Navarro faces top seed Barty in Wimbledon opener read more

Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday

1106 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the second day of Wimbledon began on time after Monday's start to the grasscourt Grand Slam was delayed and some matches cancelled due to rain.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.