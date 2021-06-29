Sports
Wimbledon day two
LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Highlights of day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT):
1130 PLISKOVA OVERCOMES ZIDANSEK, JABEUR THROUGH
Former world number one Karolina Pliskova began her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. The Czech eighth seed was joined in the second round by Ons Jabeur, who beat Rebecca Peterson 6-2 6-1.
Greece's Maria Sakkari, returning to action for the first time since her French Open semi-final defeat, powered past Aranxta Rus of the Netherlands 6-1 6-1 in 49 minutes.
READ MORE:
Murray survives big wobble to win on Wimbledon return read more
Djokovic avoids shock as Centre Court comes back to life read more
Swiatek swats aside Hsieh to make strong start at Wimbledon read more
Muguruza feeds off crowd energy in first-round romp read more
COVID-19 bubble makes it really tiring, says beaten Tsitsipas read more
Day one Centre Court slot should not be for men only, says Djokovic read more
American Stephens knocks 10th seed Kvitova out of Wimbledon read more
Injured Halep pulls out of Tokyo Games after Wimbledon withdrawal read more
Suarez Navarro faces top seed Barty in Wimbledon opener read more
Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday
1106 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY
Play on the second day of Wimbledon began on time after Monday's start to the grasscourt Grand Slam was delayed and some matches cancelled due to rain.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.