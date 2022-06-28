Wimbledon day two

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 27, 2022 General view of the court 1 first round match between Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Highlights on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1015 BERRETTINI PULLS OUT AFTER POSITIVE COVID TEST

Matteo Berrettini, last year's runner-up, has withdrawn from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The eighth-seeded Italian was due to play Cristian Garin of Chile on Tuesday and will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Elias Ymer.

"I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel," Berrettini wrote on Instagram. "The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

1002 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE:

Berrettini pulls out of Wimbledon due to positive COVID-19 test read more

Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 read more

Wimbledon favourite Swiatek says still figuring out grass read more

Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return read more

Favourite, but can Swiatek solve grasscourt puzzle? read more

Nadal, and his foot, under scrutiny as he chases third Wimbledon title read more

Wildcard Serena is the ultimate Wimbledon question mark read more

Tsitsipas says he proved doubters wrong with first grasscourt crown read more

Former Wimbledon champions eyeing up window of opportunity in open women's draw read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.