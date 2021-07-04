Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on Sunday.

Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of the tournament last Monday although next weekend's finals were to rise to 100% on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court.

After a successful opening week, the Championships have now been given permission to operate at full capacity from Tuesday's women's quarter-finals onwards on Centre Court and No.1 Court.

Wimbledon is being used as a pilot event for the safe return of crowds as part of the Government's Events Research Programme.

It will mark the first time outdoor stadiums will be at full capacity at a sporting event in Britain since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in the country in March 2020.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

