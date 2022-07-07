Wimbledon-Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon semi-final with abdominal injury

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's hopes of completing a rare calendar year Grand Slam ended on Thursday when the Spaniard pulled out of his highly-anticipated showdown with Australian Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal strain.

"I have to pull out of the tournament as I have been suffering with pain in abdominal," said the 36-year-old, the holder of a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal had triumphed at the Australian and French Opens this year and had been hoping to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the calendar-year slam.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.