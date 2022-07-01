Wimbledon order of play on Saturday
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the Wimbledon championships on Saturday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
11-Coco Gauff (United States) v 20-Amanda Anisimova (United States)
4-Paula Badosa (Spain) v 25-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
27-Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
COURT ONE (1200)
19-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v Liam Broady (Britain)
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Alize Cornet (France)
Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
