Wimbledon order of play on Sunday

1 minute read

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2022 General view of spectators on the hill during the fourth round REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the final day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

1-Elise Mertens (Belgium)/Zhang Shuai (China) v 2-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru

