1 minute read
Wimbledon order of play on Sunday
LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the final day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Nick Kyrgios (Australia)
1-Elise Mertens (Belgium)/Zhang Shuai (China) v 2-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)/Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)
Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru
