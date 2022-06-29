Wimbledon order of play on Thursday

1 minute read

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 27, 2022 General view as a ball kid holding a tennis ball during play REUTERS/Paul Childs

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the fourth day of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

Katie Boulter (Britain) v 6-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

11-Coco Gauff (United States) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania)

COURT ONE (1200)

Jordan Thompson (Australia) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (Netherlands)

19-Alex de Minaur (Australia) v Jack Draper (Britain)

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

