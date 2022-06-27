Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 27, 2022 General view of a Wimbledon branded tennis ball in the hand of a ball kid during the first round match between Spain's Pablo Andujar and Britain's Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the second day of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Jana Fett (Croatia)

Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

Serena Williams (United States) v Harmony Tan (France)

COURT ONE (1200)

8-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Cristian Garin (Chile)

Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v 16-Simona Halep (Romania)

Alexander Ritschard (Switzerland) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

