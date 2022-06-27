Wimbledon order of play on Tuesday
LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show courts on the second day of the Wimbledon championships on Tuesday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Jana Fett (Croatia)
Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
Serena Williams (United States) v Harmony Tan (France)
COURT ONE (1200)
8-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v Cristian Garin (Chile)
Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v 16-Simona Halep (Romania)
Alexander Ritschard (Switzerland) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)
