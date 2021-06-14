Wimbledon singles finals to have full capacity crowds

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Switzerland's Roger Federer Laurence Griffiths/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

This year's Wimbledon men's and women's singles finals will be played with full crowds in attendance on Centre Court, the All England Club said on Monday.

They will be the first outdoor sporting events in the United Kingdom to have capacity crowds since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The move comes despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday that the final stage of easing lockdown restrictions was being delayed to July 19.

"We are pleased to have worked closely with the government, public health bodies, and our local authority in Merton, to confirm that.....the Championships 2021 will begin on Monday 28 June with 50 per cent capacity across the Grounds, building to full capacity crowds of 15,000 on Centre Court for the Finals weekend," the All England Club said.

Wimbledon was cancelled last year for the first time since the Second World War because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.