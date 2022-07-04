Wimbledon turning into indoor tournament for late starters, Djokovic says

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2022 General view of Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Netherlands' Tim van Rijthoven REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said the start times for the evening sessions at the All England Club were effectively turning Wimbledon into an indoor tournament for players scheduled to play late matches on the main showcourts.

The reigning champion beat wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in four sets under the Centre Court lights on Sunday, setting up a quarter-final against young gun Jannik Sinner in a match that finished at about 10.40 pm local time (0940 GMT).

"I don't see a reason why there wouldn't be an earlier start," Djokovic told reporters.

"If you're scheduled last on the Centre, you're going to end up a match under the roof, which changes the conditions, the style of play, the way you move on the court. It's more slippery. The lights.

"It's really an indoor tournament in most of the cases when you're scheduled last on Centre or Court One."

The start of Djokovic's match on Sunday was further delayed by a ceremony marking the centenary of Centre Court involving a parade of champions.

"Of course today it was a special occasion," the six-times Wimbledon champion added.

"For me it was an honour. I was very happy to be part of it. It's one of those unique moments that you get to live as a tennis player, and I'll cherish it.

"But I think most of the players would probably agree that we would all want the start of the match on Centre Court pushed earlier."

While much later finishes are common at the Australian and U.S. Opens, Wimbledon was unable to host matches after dark until the retractable roof and floodlights were installed on Centre Court for the 2009 championships.

This year play was scheduled over all 14 days of the tournament, bringing an end to the tradition of a day off on the middle Sunday to allow the grass courts to recover.

Djokovic said that while he respected the traditions of the tournament, the changes illustrated that alterations could be made to the schedule.

"Since there are some changes this year that we never thought we'd see in Wimbledon, why not move it for half an hour, one hour earlier?" he said. "I think it would be quite helpful to finish matches maybe not using the roof."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly, Writing by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

