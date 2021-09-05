Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Wings' Isabelle Harrison tests positive for COVID-19

2021-09-05 21:25:51 GMT+00:00 - Dallas Wings forward Isabelle Harrison tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in the WNBA's health and safety protocols.

Harrison, 27, is fully vaccinated.

She is averaging 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in 27 games this season for the Wings (12-15), who host the Atlanta Dream (6-20) on Sunday.

Harrison has averaged 8.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 131 career games (79 starts) with the Phoenix Mercury, then-San Antonio Stars and Wings.

She is the daughter of former NFL defensive end Dennis Harrison, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.

