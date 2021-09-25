Skip to main content

Without Haaland, 10-man Dortmund slump to 1-0 loss at Gladbach

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach stunned 10-man Borussia Dortmund 1-0 with a goal from Denis Zakaria on Saturday to snap their opponents' three-game winning run in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, playing without injured captain Marco Reus and top striker Erling Haaland, suffered their second loss of the season, dropping to fourth place on 12 points, four off leaders Bayern Munich as Gladbach notched their second victory in six games.

Zakaria struck in the 37th minute after charging in the box, getting a lucky deflection to keep possession and then slotting in for the lead.

Things got worse for Dortmund, who host Sporting in the Champions League next week, three minutes later when Mo Dahoud got his marching orders following a second booking, putting his team firmly on the backfoot.

The hosts had a string of good chances in the second half on a frustrating return to Gladbach for Dortmund coach Marco Rose, who had coached the Foals for two years but left this season to join the Ruhr valley club.

Rose's team, without Haaland and Reus in attack, did not manage a single effort on goal over 90 minutes, dropping to fourth, one off third-placed VfL Wolfsburg, who lost 3-1 at Hoffenheim, and Bayer Leverkusen. Gladbach move up to 11th on seven points.

