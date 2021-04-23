Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

SportsWizards' Deni Avdija out 12 weeks with fractured leg

Reuters
1 minute read

Apr 17, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) passes the ball around Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija will be out of action for 12 weeks due to a hairline fracture in his lower right leg, effectively ending his season, the team announced Thursday.

Avdija was injured in the Wizards' Wednesday win over the Golden State Warriors and needed a wheelchair to leave the court.

He was fibular hairline fracture was diagnosed following an MRI test. No surgery will be needed and the team expects Avdija to make a full recovery.

Avdija, 20, was the Wizards' first-round pick, ninth overall, the 2020 NBA Draft. He previously played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in his native Israel.

He started 32 of the 54 games he played this season, averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

(Field Level Media)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · April 22, 2021 · 1:42 PM UTCNBA roundup: Wizards slow Warriors' Stephen Curry

The streaking Washington Wizards harassed Stephen Curry into 7-for-25 shooting while getting 29 points from Bradley Beal and a triple-double from Russell Westbrook in a 118-114 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

SportsWTA roundup: Simona Halep rolls at Stuttgart
SportsATP roundup: Rafael Nadal reaches Barcelona quarterfinals
Sports'I'm cured!' - Suarez Navarro completes Hodgkin lymphoma treatment
SportsU.S. showjumper banned 10-years for using electric shock on horses

American showjumper Andrew Kocher has received a 10-year suspension for using electric spurs on his horses, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) said on Thursday.