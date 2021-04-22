Apr 19, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) pass the ball past Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards rookie Deni Avdija sustained a right ankle injury Wednesday night against the visiting Golden State Warriors and had to be escorted off in a wheelchair late in the second quarter.

Teammate Jordan Bell rushed over to cover Avdija's lower leg with a practice jersey.

According to NBC Sports Washington, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard walked quickly to the locker room to check on him. The team subsequently announced that Avdija would not return to the game.

Avdija had six points in 14 minutes before exiting the contest.

Avdija, 20, was the Wizards' first-round pick, ninth overall, the 2020 NBA Draft. He previously played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in his native Israel.

He has started 32 of the 54 games he's played this season, and he has season averages of 6.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

(Field Level Media)

