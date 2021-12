Wizards G Spencer Dinwiddie enters COVID-19 protocol

Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball away from Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the first half at FTX Arena. Dec 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

2021-12-31 02:17:00 GMT+00:00 - (Reuters) - The Washington Wizards placed guard Spencer Dinwiddie in the COVID-19 protocol hours before their Thursday night home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the bright side for Washington, three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Gill returned from the COVID list. All three players were considered questionable entering the game; Beal and Caldwell-Pope had not played since Dec. 18.

Dinwiddie joined six other Wizards in the protocol: Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, Raul Neto and Cassius Winston.

In addition, Davis Bertans was out Thursday with a non-COVID illness.

Dinwiddie is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 29 games (all starts) in his first season with the Wizards.

Washington (17-17) had lost two straight games and nine of its past 12 before Thursday.

