Wolves held to goalless draw at Norwich

NORWICH, England, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 0-0 draw at lowly Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dean Smith's Norwich, who had won their last two games, had the better of the contest against their sixth-placed opponents but were unable to carve out enough real openings.

Wolves played conservatively and the nearest they came to scoring was a Joao Moutinho shot that was saved by goalkeeper Tim Krul after a poor back pass from Grant Hanley.

Norwich right-back Max Aarons forced Wolves keeper Jose Sa into action just before halftime with a low shot after a strong burst into the box.

Although the home side were on top after the break, Sa had little to do other than get down to keep out a toe-poked effort from Finnish forward Teemu Puki.

Norwich are second-bottom on nine points, two points from the safety zone, while Wolves have 20 after 13 games.

